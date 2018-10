(Reuters) - Fox, the company to be spun-off from Twenty-First Century Fox’s merger with Walt Disney Co, hired former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks as chief communications officer.

FILE PHOTO: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks exits Air Force One behind U.S. Presidehiot Donald Trump after they arrived at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The company also named Danny O’Brien head of government relations.

O’Brien joins Fox from General Electric, where he serves as a senior government affairs and policy executive.