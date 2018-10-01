FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Gary Newman in talks to lead Fox Broadcasting post-Disney deal: Variety

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gary Newman, co-head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s (FOXA.O) television group, is in negotiations with the company to lead Fox Broadcasting after the Walt Disney (DIS.N) deal, Variety reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Fox Television Group Charimen and CEOs Gary Newman (R) and Dana Walden (L) clap during a ceremony honoring director Lee Daniels with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Newman, who has been overseeing 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting with Dana Walden since 2014, is in the final stages of talks to remain with so-called "New Fox", the report said, citing sources close to the executive. (bit.ly/2Rhv2n4)

In July, Disney won its $71.3 billion bid against Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) to acquire certain assets from Fox giving it access to a cable group with FX Networks, National Geographic and 300-plus international channels, including Fox’s stake in Hulu.

Before the deal with Disney closes, expected next year, Fox will separate the Fox Broadcasting network and stations, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, into a newly listed company.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

