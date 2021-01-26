Trump economic aide Larry Kudlow to host show on Fox Business Network

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fox Corp’s news division has hired Larry Kudlow, a former top economic adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, as a contributor to Fox News and host of a new weekday show on the Fox Business Network, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Kudlow served as director of the National Economic Council and assistant to the president for economic policy from 2018 until Trump left office this month.

At Fox, Kudlow will “provide expert financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all Fox News Media” starting on Feb. 8, the company said in a statement. Details on his Fox Business show will be announced later, the statement said.

Before joining Trump’s White House, Kudlow hosted several shows on CNBC including “The Kudlow Report.”

Fox also has held talks with Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about a possible on-air role, according to a source familiar with the matter, but has paused those conversations.

Fox News remains open to hiring her in the future, said the source. The initial conversations happened after the Nov. 3 presidential election when Republican Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. The source did not say why the discussions were put on hold.

McEnany’s possible role came to light when watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) posted a Jan. 12 financial disclosure by McEnany that said she had an employment agreement with Fox News, starting work this month.

Fox News said in a statement that McEnany “is not currently an employee or contributor at Fox News.”

McEnany could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other Trump officials took jobs at Fox after leaving the White House, including former press secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Hope Hicks.