Fox tops profit, revenue estimates as cable earnings rise

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company earned higher fees from cable distributors.

FILE PHOTO: The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed outside the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

The results come as Fox prepares to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co in a $71 billion deal. The cash and stock transaction has already received approval from U.S. regulators, but awaits approval from more than a dozen countries, including China and Russia and regulators from the European Union.

Revenue from Fox’s cable division, home to the Fox News and FX channels, rose 13.8 percent to $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, accounting for more than half of overall revenue. Analysts on average had estimated $4.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Fox’s television unit, which houses Fox Broadcasting, climbed 13.9 percent to $1.14 billion, also exceeding financial analysts’ estimates.

Fox’s total revenue jumped 17.7 percent to $7.94 billion, comfortably above expectations of $7.56 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $920 million, from $476 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Fox earned 57 cents per share, topping analysts’ estimates of 54 cents.