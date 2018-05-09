FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Twenty-First Century Fox reports 2 percent drop in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) reported on Wednesday a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, which was boosted by the Super Bowl that Fox aired last year.  

FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles, California U.S. on November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $858 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $799 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue fell to $7.42 billion from $7.56 billion.

    Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

