Fox News to launch over-the-top opinion streaming service

(Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox’s Fox News will launch a standalone over-the-top opinion streaming service dubbed “Fox Nation” later this year, the news channel said on Tuesday.

Fox News said the subscription-based service will offer commentary-and-opinion, including from the channel’s opinion hosts and personalities, as well as access to exclusive events and the Fox News archive.

The service is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and its price will be announced later, the network said.