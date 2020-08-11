Fox News Media launches live streaming service for overseas users

(Reuters) - Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp, said on Tuesday it would launch a live streaming service for international users to access its news and business television channels.

The company has priced its "FOX News International" service at $6.99 per month and said it would debut in Mexico on August 20. The service would be available in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom starting September 17 and reach 20 countries by the end of the year. (reut.rs/33P7JcX)