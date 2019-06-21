Foxconn's new chairman says no plan to increase production capacity outside China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The new chairman of Foxconn said on Friday the Apple Inc supplier had no plan to increase production capacity outside China at the moment.

Liu Young-Way, who was elected chairman after company founder Terry Gou stood aside to run for president of Taiwan, told Reuters he was not aware of client requests for Foxconn to shift part of its production outside China.

Earlier this week, Foxconn denied media reports saying the firm is leaving China.