Foxconn chairman to withdraw from daily operations, considers presidential run

FILE PHOTO: Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, greets during an event that marks the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, in Taipei, Taiwan April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Terry Gou, the chairman of Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer, plans to withdraw from the daily operations of the company and is considering running for president.

COMMENTS:

STEVEN LEUNG, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR at UOB KAY HIAN in Hong Kong:

“The company (Hon Hai) relies very much on Gou and his way of leading the firm, it is very difficult to find someone to replace him if he leaves the company to run for the presidential election.”

“If he announces he will run for the election, it is bad news for the company.”