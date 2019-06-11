Business News
June 11, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Foxconn announces leadership overhaul as chairman seeks Taiwan presidency

1 Min Read

Foxconn Technology Group founder and chairman, Terry Gou, speaks during a news conference after his trip to the U.S., in Taipei, Taiwan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn on Tuesday announced a plan to overhaul its leadership structure in a move to allow more senior executives involved in the running of its daily operations.

At its first investors conference in Taipei, Foxconn revealed a new “operations committee” that will give senior executives from the group’s subsidiaries greater control.

Reuters reported last Thursday that the company was planning a management overhaul, as Chairman Terry Gou is seeking to run in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
