Foxconn's Gou says will follow order of sea goddess to run for Taiwan presidency

FILE PHOTO: Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn, greets during an event that marks the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, in Taipei, Taiwan April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Terry Gou, chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday he will follow the order of a sea goddess who has told him to run in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election, although he added he has not yet formally declared his intention to contest.

Gou was speaking as more than 100 people crowded into Ci Hui temple in Banqiao, New Taipei City, where the billionaire executive was born and grew up.

The temple is devoted to the sea goddess Mazu, a popular figure in Taiwan that governs everything from safety to fortune.

On Tuesday, Gou said he was considering whether to run for Taiwan’s presidential election, a day after Reuters reported he planned to step down as chairman from Foxconn.