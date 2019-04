Taiwan Foxconn chairman traveling tonight for U.S. White House meet: source

FILE PHOTO: Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Foxconn reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eason Lam/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple supplier Foxconn will travel to the United States tonight for a meeting in the White House that is believed to be related to an investment in Wisconsin, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Foxconn said earlier this month it remains committed to its contract to build a display plant and tech research facilities in Wisconsin, days after the U.S. state’s governor said he wanted to renegotiate the deal.

In January, Reuters reported that Foxconn is reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus, and said it intends to hire mostly engineers and researchers rather than the manufacturing workforce the project originally promised.

Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple Inc, has pledged to eventually create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, but said earlier this year it had slowed its pace of hiring.

A spokesman for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the formal name of Foxconn, said the firm wouldn’t comment on the chairman’s itinerary.