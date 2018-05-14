Foxconn's unit plans Shanghai IPO, raising capital to upgrade production, projects

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd, an internet and industrial-focused unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW), filed an application on Monday for an initial public offering in Shanghai to raise capital to upgrade production and for 5G related projects.

FILE PHOTO The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The unit, which makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots, plans to issue up to 1.97 billion A-shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged issued share capital, at a price to be determined, the preliminary prospectus showed.

It gave no dollar value on the amount to be raised.

The Foxconn unit, which serves clients including Amazon (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Cisco (CSCO.O), Dell DI.UL, Huawei HWT.UL and Lenovo (0992.HK), said the proceeds would be used to fund eight projects.

These include cloud computing, data center and communication network at a total cost of 27.3 billion yuan. ($4.31 billion).

Foxconn Industrial Internet posted a net profit of 15.9 billion yuan in 2017, compared with 14.4 billion yuan in a year ago period.