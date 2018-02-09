FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
February 9, 2018 / 11:12 AM / in 20 hours

Foxconn's January sales rise 16 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said its January revenues were up 16 percent compared to the previous year in a statement on Friday.

It reported consolidated revenue of T$400.6 billion ($13.67 billion) in January, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

    Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW) and a major Apple AAPLO.O supplier, had a solid start to the year after three consecutive months of year-on-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

    In December, the company reported a 50.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenues for December, it said.

    ($1 = 29.3140 Taiwan dollars)

    Reporting by Jess Macy Yu. Editing by Jane Merriman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.