DUBAI (Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed to enter into a “strategic alliance” to provide global mobility tax and immigration services to clients, Fragomen said in a statement on Tuesday.

The logo of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The PwC and Fragomen alliance will also facilitate more strategic, global insights on the impact of government policies on both corporate immigration and mobility,” it said.