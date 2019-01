Firefighters extinguish the fire that broke out on the rooftop of Lyon university, in Lyon, France January 17, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Twitter/ @PODEUS69 via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Lyon, France (Reuters) - A large fire broke has broken out on the rooftop of a university in the French city of Lyon and firemen are on the scene, the Lyon 1 faculty said on Thursday.

Police and university sources said works had been ongoing on the roof and that a gas bottle exploded, starting the blaze. One person was hurt in the incident, the officials said.