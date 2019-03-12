No decision yet on French state's ADP stake post-privatization: government

PARIS (Reuters) - France has made no decision yet about the size of the stake the state might keep in airport operator ADP, said an aide to government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux on Tuesday, following an earlier suggestion that it would retain around 20 percent.

Griveaux told French radio on Tuesday morning that the sell-off of ADP - long tipped as a prime candidate to kick off the government’s plan to shed state holdings, but which has raised hackles among some opposition parties - was “not a privatization, because the state will keep around 20 percent.”

Griveaux later clarified in a statement on Twitter that “no decision has yet been taken on whether or not the state will remain (in ADP’s) capital.”

His aide added that “the 20 percent is an option, no decision has been taken.”

ADP shares were down by 0.1 percent in early session trading.