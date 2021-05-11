French, EU apricot harvests seen at historic lows after frosts

FILE PHOTO: A sister, member of the Clarisses community, handpicks apricots at the Saint Clare Monastery in Nantes, France September 7, 2017. Picture taken September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s apricot harvest this year is expected to fall to its lowest level in at least 46 years, down 60% from the five-year average, the farm ministry said on Tuesday, in an example of damages to French orchards after severe spring frosts.

In the European Union the apricot crop would be the lowest in 30 years, it also said, citing data released by producers at fruit and vegetable exhibition MedFEL.

Temperatures fell well below zero on several nights in a row last month in many parts of France. The unfavourable conditions caused major damage to orchards, vineyards and spring crops, leading to record frost-related losses.

“The historic spring frost affected all (apricot) producing regions, and more severely the Rhone corridor,” the ministry said in its latest estimates.

It pegged this year’s apricot harvest at 48,800 tonnes, down 43% from last year.

The 2021 EU harvest would fall by 20% compared to 2020 and by 40% compared to the 2015-2019 average. In Italy, Spain and Greece, production would fall by respectively 40%, a third and a quarter compared to the average level, it said, citing MedFEL.

Spring cereal, oilseed and sugar beet crops also suffered from the frosts although losses would not be as steep, separate farm ministry estimates showed.