France wants agriculture kept out of a EU-U.S. trade deal: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - France opposes including agricultural products in any trade deal between the United States and the European Union, a source at French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Friday.

“The president has said it already, France is opposed to signing any EU-US trade deal that would include agricultural products. It’s an absolute red line for France,” the official said.

EU ministers began debating on Friday when to start trade negotiations with the United States, with the risk that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose punitive tariffs on EU car imports if they wait too long.