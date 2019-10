FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of 'Le Maillon' theater in Strasbourg, France, October 1, 2019. Patrick Seeger/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - International donors have agreed to pledge 13.8 billion euros ($15.21 billion) to tackle AIDS, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron added that Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates was part of a group of international donors pledging new money.