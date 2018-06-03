AccorHotels interested in buying minority stake in Air France KLM

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group, AccorHotels (ACCP.PA) said on Sunday it was interested in acquiring a minority stake in Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA).

The logo of French hotel operator AccorHotels is seen on a flag pole at the financial and business district of La Defense in Puteaux, near Paris, France, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

“AccorHotels confirms having resumed its reflections on the matter, being at very early stage of assessing the feasibility and potential terms and conditions which will be discussed with Air France-KLM in due time,” the company said in a statement.

The French government is considering selling all or part of its 14.3 percent stake in Air France KLM and has received interest from the management of AccorHotels, French news daily Les Échos reported on Sunday.