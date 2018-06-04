French government open to AccorHotels/Air France KLM talks: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is open to talks between AccorHotels (ACCP.PA) and Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) since it views the potential tie-up as having merits, junior economy minister Delphine Geny-Stephann on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The tails of Air France airplanes parked at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport are seen in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann -/File Photo

“The government would in principle be open to it,” Geny-Stephann told the Boursorama financial website. “It is, without doubt, an industrial project that is interesting. It is up to the companies to see how those talks progress,” she said.

“The French state will have its part to say on any deal and will take part in any strategic talks in its role as a shareholder,” she added, referring to the French government’s 14.3 percent stake in Air France KLM.