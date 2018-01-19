FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:20 AM / in 2 hours

French government optimistic of good damages deal with Vinci over scrapped airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s finance minister on Friday said he was confident the government and construction group Vinci would agree on compensation after the government scrapped plans to build a new airport in the country’s west.

“I think we can find a good agreement between Vinci and the state,” Bruno Le Maire said on French radio station Europe 1.

Le Maire said he had a “constructive” first meeting with Vinci’s chairman and chief executive Xavier Huillard on Thursday. The finance minister said he wanted tax payers to pay as little as possible.

Vinci had secured the contract to build and operate the proposed airport near Nantes and independent experts have said it could stand to receive up to 350 million euros ($429 million).

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Richard Lough

