FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

CHICAGO/PARIS (Reuters) - American Airlines is set to order 50 of Airbus’s new A321XLR passenger jet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said 30 of the planes would be converted from an existing order for another model, and the remaining 20 involved the exercise of options.