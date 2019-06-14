Airbus urges UTC not to be distracted by Raytheon deal

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Friday it had urged United Technologies to “keep its eye on the ball” in its role as a commercial aerospace supplier as it moves toward a planned merger with U.S. defense contractor Raytheon.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the message was understood by the world’s largest aerospace supplier, whose Pratt & Whitney unit supplies engines for the A320neo jet.

Faury told a news conference he had spoken to UTC leaders and would do so again at the Paris Airshow next week.

He said earlier Airbus would take its time to study the plan, adding that he understood that it was aimed at acquiring bigger scale and balancing civil and defense activities.

The head of Airbus Helicopters said he was cautious on the commercial helicopter market following a lengthy slump.

“I don’t see a major recovery in the commercial helicopter market before two years,” Bruno Even told the news conference.