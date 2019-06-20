Airbus: did not get chance to bid for the MAX order IAG gave to Boeing

An Airbus A350-1000 performs during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus confirmed on Thursday that it had not been offered a chance to bid for a surprise aircraft order announced by British Airways owner IAG at the Paris Airshow, involving 200 of the grounded 737 MAX.

Airbus said that it nevertheless wanted a chance to bid for business at that airline company.

The company’s sales chief, Christian Scherer, made the comment at a news conference after announcing a total of 363 orders and commitments so far at the Paris Airshow, including 226 for the newly launched A321XLR. Airbus is in negotiations for further orders, he added.

Earlier this week, Boeing won a major vote of confidence at the Paris Airshow as British Airways owner IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of its 737 MAX aircraft that have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

IAG had earlier declined to comment on details of the negotiations.