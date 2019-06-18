Korean Air commits to buying 20 Boeing 787s, leasing an extra 10

An Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Tahiti Nui performs during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) - Korean Air has provisionally ordered 20 Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner passenger jets and agreed to lease another 10, the companies said on Tuesday, giving the world’s largest planemaker a needed boost after a subdued start to the Paris Airshow.

The deal includes a commitment to purchase 10 new 787-10s and 10 additional 787-9 airplanes with the total agreement valued at $6.3 billion at current list prices, the companies said.

Korean Air, one of the largest transpacific carriers in Asia, said it would add the larger 787-10 to its longer haul fleet of 787-9 and 777 airplanes.

The order gives Boeing a lift as it grapples with the financial fallout over the grounding of its fastest-selling 737 MAX model in the wake of deadly crashes.