Qatar Airways orders five Boeing 777F freighters

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker pose with Boeing 777 Freighters purchase certificates during a commercial announcement at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is buying five new 777F Boeing Co freighters as it works to increase its footprint around the world, the airline said on Wednesday at the Paris Airshow.