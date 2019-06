FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is buying five new 777F Boeing Co freighters as it works to increase its footprint around the world, the airline said on Wednesday at the Paris Airshow.