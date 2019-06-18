Business News
June 18, 2019 / 10:07 AM / in 30 minutes

Avolon orders 14 CFM LEAP-1A engines in order worth $2 billion

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing and lease management services company Avolon has ordered 140 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 70 Airbus A320neo planes, in a deal worth $2 billion at list prices.

The order represents Avolon’s largest ever engine order to date, and one of CFM’s biggest ever engine transactions with a lessor for the LEAP engine, CFM and Avolon said on Tuesday.

CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
