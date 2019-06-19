Factbox: Airbus and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial aircraft deals announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

AIRBUS

** Air Lease Corp signs letter of intent for 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos worth an estimated $11 billion at list prices.

** Virgin Atlantic orders 14 A330neos worth $4.1 billion at list prices, and takes out an option for six more.

** Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines orders four A321XLRs, estimated to be worth more than $500 million at list prices.

** Philippines budget airline Cebu Air orders 16 A330neos, 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos, worth about $6 billion in total at list prices.

** Saudi Arabian Airlines orders a further A320neo family aircraft worth an estimated $3.3 billion at list prices, and takes out options for as many as 35 more.

** Malaysia’s AirAsia Group converts 253 A320neo orders to the larger A321neo. Financial terms not disclosed.

** IAG orders eight A321XLR for its Iberia brand and six for Aer Lingus, plus 14 options. The orders are worth an estimated $1.8 billion.

** Qantas Airways orders 10 A321XLR worth an estimated $1.3 billion at list prices and will convert 26 planes from a prior order to the new model.

BOEING

** IAG signs letter of intent for 200 737 planes, comprising a mix of 737-8 and 737-10, worth more than $24 billion at list prices.

** Korean Air commits to buying 20 787 Dreamliners worth $6.3 billion at list prices.

** Air Lease Corp commits to buying 5 more 787-9, worth about $1.5 billion at list prices.

** GECAS exercises purchase rights for 10 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters worth about $1.1 billion at list prices, and adds 15 more purchase rights.