FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue aircraft comes in to land at Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways plans to order 13 of Airbus’s newly launched A321XLR longer-range single-aisle jetliners as well as 10 more of the smaller A220, industry sources said on Thursday.

JetBlue Airways and Airbus officials were not immediately available for comment.