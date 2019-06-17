Business News
June 17, 2019 / 8:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lockheed: No concern that Raytheon-UTC merger will affect F-35 program

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

LE BOURGET, France (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin F-35 program manager Greg Ulmer said on Monday he had “no concern” that the proposed merger of Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp would affect the F-35 program or pressure its margins.

“I don’t see any concern,” Ulmer told reporters at the Paris Airshow when asked if the merger of two key suppliers would affect the F-35 program, which is working hard to reduce costs.

Ulmer also said Turkish firms continued to produce components for the aircraft despite a row over Ankara’s plans to buy the Russian S-400 air defense system.

He said plans by the U.S. government to start winding down Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program would not affect Lockheed’s production plan this year.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below