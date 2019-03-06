France watching Algeria closely, up to people to decide future

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Doha, Qatar February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

PARIS (Reuters) - France is watching closely the anti-government protests in former colony Algeria, but it is for Algerians to decide their future, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in cities around Algeria in the largest protests since the 2011 “Arab Spring”, calling on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, not to stand in an election scheduled for April 18.

He submitted his registration papers on Sunday.

“We must let the electoral process unfold,” Le Drian told lawmakers. “France, obviously, because of our historical links (...), is very attentive to the unfolding events.”

Late on Tuesday, Algerian war veterans said the protesters demanding ailing Bouteflika step down after 20 years in power had legitimate concerns and urged all citizens to demonstrate, in another sign of cracks in the ruling elite.

France is home to more than 4 million people of Algerian origin and any upheaval in the north African country would have repercussions in France.

“This is why the stability, security and development of Algeria are absolutely essential,” Le Drian said, calling on demonstrations to remain peaceful.