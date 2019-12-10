France fines Morgan Stanley $22 million for manipulating sovereign bonds

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) 20 million euros ($22 million) for manipulation of sovereign bonds.

The fine relates to manipulations of French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley said it intended to lodge an appeal.

“The activities in question were undertaken in accordance with market practice and as part of the firm’s role and obligations as a market maker,” the bank said in a statement.