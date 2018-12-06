French anti-trust body fines home appliances firms 189 million euros

FILE PHOTO - The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s competition authority issued a total fine of 189 million euros ($214 million) on six home appliance manufacturing companies for price-rigging.

The French competition authority said on Thursday that the six companies concerned were Whirlpool (WHR.N), Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), Bosch’s BSH unit ROBG.UL, Indesit, Candy Hoover and Eberhardt Frères.

It added that the fine, which was the result of a probe that had first started in 2012, was its biggest in 2018.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)