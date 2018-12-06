Business News
December 6, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

French anti-trust body fines home appliances firms 189 million euros

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s competition authority issued a total fine of 189 million euros ($214 million) on six home appliance manufacturing companies for price-rigging.

The French competition authority said on Thursday that the six companies concerned were Whirlpool (WHR.N), Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), Bosch’s BSH unit ROBG.UL, Indesit, Candy Hoover and Eberhardt Frères.

It added that the fine, which was the result of a probe that had first started in 2012, was its biggest in 2018.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.