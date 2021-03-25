Van Gogh's 'Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 11.25 million euros at second auction

PARIS (Reuters) - A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for over a century sold for a final price of 11.25 million euros ($13.2 million) at auction on Thursday, after being put back up for auction a second time.
Auction officials at Sotheby’s did not immediately say why the painting had been put back on sale after fetching 14 million euros earlier in the afternoon.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Hugh Lawson
