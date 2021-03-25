Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Van Gogh's 'A Street Scene in Montmartre' fetches 14 million euros at auction

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sotheby's Paris employees pose with the 1887 painting of a Paris street scene "Scene de rue a Montmartre" by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh which will be presented to the public for the first time after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family, France, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for over a century, sold for 14 million euros ($16.50 million) at auction on Thursday.

Auction house Sotheby’s had set an estimated value of between 5 million euros and 8 million euros for “A street scene in Montmartre”, painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

