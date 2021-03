FILE PHOTO: A wax figure of Austrian Jugendstil artist Gustav Klimt is displayed at Madam Tussauds wax figure museum in Vienna March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

PARIS (Reuters) - France will return a painting by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt stolen during the Nazi period to its rightful owners, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Monday.

The painting, “Rosiers sous les Arbres” (Rose bushes under the trees), is currently kept in the Paris Musee d’Orsay, Bachelot said at an online news conference.