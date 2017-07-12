FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
France to present legislation to speed up asylum processing times
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a month ago

France to present legislation to speed up asylum processing times

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a news conference in Paris, France, July 12, 2017, to present their plan to improve asylum processes in France as the country faces continued migrant influx.Philippe Wojazer

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will present draft legislation in September aimed at reducing the amount of time spent on processing asylum requests, and on finding more accommodation for asylum seekers, said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

"Our current standards are not as high as what they should be in France," Philippe told reporters on Wednesday.

Asylum-seekers and immigration were among the most important topics in this year's French presidential election, with France struggling to cope with migrants gathering at sites in northern Paris and Calais.

Philippe said France would aim to provide asylum seekers with extra accommodation over the next two years, and would look to cut down asylum processing times to about six months on average.

He said the government would look to create 4,000 extra accommodation spaces for asylum seekers in 2018, and another 3,500 in 2019.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.