April 9, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

French policewoman held in militant attack inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A French policewoman was among six people detained and held for questioning on Monday as part of an investigation into the 2016 murder of two police officers claimed by Islamic State, a judicial source said.

In 2016 Larossi Abballa killed police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his partner Jessica Schneider, who also worked for the police, at their home near Paris. Abballa, who pledged allegiance to the militant group, was shot dead by commandos.

Three men and three women, including the policewoman and her daughter, were detained on Monday to determine what role they may have played in the attack, the source said.

The policewoman was already interrogated in 2016 after hosting, at her daughter’s request, a young woman monitored by police for suspected Islamist radicalization. Police officials found nothing then against the woman, who at the time was a local representative of a police union.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by David Stamp

