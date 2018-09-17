FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

EU must do all it can to avoid hard Brexit: Austrian chancellor

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain’s European Union partners should do everything in their power to avoid a “hard Brexit” in which London leaves the bloc without a deal, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev (not pictured) attend a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

“I think that we agree that we have to do everything possible to avoid a hard Brexit,” Kurz told reporters in Paris, where he was meeting French President Emmanuel Macron.

“It’s indispensable that we reach an agreement and that European Union rules be fully maintained,” Macron said.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
