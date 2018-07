PARIS (Reuters) - PSA (PEUP.PA) will launch during the last quarter of 2018 a “free floating” car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere in the city, the carmaker said in a statement.

It said it planned initially to have some 500 electric Peugeot and Citroen cars available in the French capital.