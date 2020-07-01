Renault sees June recovery in French car sales stretching into third quarter

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Paris, France June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault (RENA.PA) expects a pick-up in the French car market in June, after the country’s coronavirus lockdown was lifted, to carry on into the third quarter, the brand’s sales chief for France Ivan Segal said on Wednesday.

New car registrations in France were up 1.24% year-on-year in June, their first rise this year and following a deep slump in May, when dealerships were closed.

Renault in particular benefited from a recovery, with its June registrations increasing by 6.51% in France, though Peugeot maker PSA (PEUP.PA) recorded a 9.14% year-on-year decline.

Segal told reporters there was still uncertainty about the state of the market in the fourth quarter, however, while the brand is expecting the French car market to fall by 20% this year as a whole.