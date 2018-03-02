FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated a day ago

Avalanche in French Alps kills at least four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An avalanche in the French Alps killed four people on Friday and injured one, while another person was missing, police said, adding that a mountain rescue operation was underway.

The avalanche hit an area outside the ski slopes in the Entraunes area, French police said in a statement on Twitter.

Last month an avalanche swept away two skiers, a man and his 11-year-old daughter, in the alpine resort of Val d’Isere, while four others died in separate incidents in the Pyrenees.

Reporting by Sarah White; editing by John Irish

