October 9, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

French prosecutors step up probe into baby milk contamination at Lactalis

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors have decided to further an investigation into a salmonella outbreak at a Lactalis dairy factory that led to dozens of babies falling ill last year, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the dairy group Lactalis at a food exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Following a preliminary inquiry launched last December, prosecutors have now opened a probe into possible deceit, failure by a food company to withdraw a product and unintended injury, the office said.

Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy firm, had to recall 12 million tins in France and around the world because of the contamination, in a scandal that deepened because of errors in the product withdrawal process.

The authorities last month gave Lactalis the go-ahead to restart baby milk production at the factory in northwest France.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Richard Lough

