January 15, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

French families plan to sue retailers over baby milk recall: group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Some French families affected by a recall of baby milk by dairy firm Lactalis due to salmonella contamination plan to take legal action against supermarket chains, the head of a victims group said on Monday.

“It’s been confirmed to me that a certain number of families will file complaints in the coming days against the major supermarket chains,” Quentin Guillemain told reporters.

Families are already taking legal action against Lactalis, whose massive withdrawal of baby milk has seen recalled products still reach supermarket shelves.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Gus Trompiz and Noemie Olive

