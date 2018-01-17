French police search Lactalis sites after baby milk scare

PARIS (Reuters) - French police were searching several sites belonging to dairy producer Lactalis on Wednesday following a salmonella contamination scare that prompted a global recall of several baby food products, a source at the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The scandal deepened this month when it emerged some of the recalled baby foods had still made their way onto shop shelves in a number of supermarket chains.

The Paris prosecutor opened a preliminary probe into the salmonella contamination scare in late December.