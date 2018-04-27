Rothschild poaches top French banker Perol from BPCE

PARIS (Reuters) - Rothschild said on Friday that it had hired leading French banker Francois Perol, luring him away from his previous position at the head of BPCE, the country’s second-biggest bank.

BPCE had earlier said on Thursday that Perol, who had worked as a top adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, would be leaving.

The hiring of Perol marks the first major coup for Alexandre de Rothschild, who was named earlier this month as the new head of the historic banking firm, whose alumni include current French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are delighted that François Pérol is joining Rothschild & Co. His proven track record at the head of a large banking group and his vast banking experience will benefit the group significantly,” Alexandre de Rothschild said in a statement.